Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Bringing water to southern Haryana will be my top priority

Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also accused BJP of “poor governance” and said he was “disappointed” at the government’s failure to fulfill their pre-poll promises.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: August 14, 2018 8:56:27 am
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Dakoda village in Nangal Chaudhary Monday. Express Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Dakoda village in Nangal Chaudhary Monday. (Express photo)

Continuing his Jan Kranti yatra, Haryana’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday travelled through the villages located on Haryana-Rajasthan border in Nangal Chaudhary area of Mahendergarh district. The areas face acute shortage of irrigation water. “Bringing water to the fields of southern Haryana is my topmost priority. Everything else can wait, but not agriculture”, Hooda told public rallies during the second day of his Mahendragarh visit.

Hooda started from Rai Malikpur village and travelled through Budhwal, Dakauda, Nangal Chaudhary, Kamania, Nangal Darbu, Nizampur Chowk and God Balha villages.

“In the past, the area suffered from acute drinking water shortage. During my tenure as chief minister, Rs 164 crore were spent on various projects to bring drinking water to this region. But the current government failed to bring enough water for irrigation in this area. It is my solemn pledge that we shall bring water to these lands, after coming to power,” Hooda told villagers.

He also accused BJP of “poor governance” and said he was “disappointed” at the government’s failure to fulfill their pre-poll promises.

“I decided to hold this Jan Kranti yatra to pull people out of their despair and hopelessness so that Haryana regains its position as number one state in the country”, he said.

Talking about the electricity situation in the southern part of the state, Hooda said, “People in these villages hardly get any electricity, even as their bills have swelled. Once Congress comes back, we would not only ensure adequate power but also reduce electricity bills by half.”

