Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Hooda: BJP-JJP coalition a non-performing govt that believes in event mgmt

While addressing a gathering at Dadri on the occasion of Independence Day, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “While we made Haryana a strong knowledge and education hub, our universities are falling out of the top 100 now."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 8:39:54 am
Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

Haryana leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the BJP-JJP coalition and called it a “non-performing government that only believes in event management”.

While addressing a gathering at Dadri on the occasion of Independence Day, Hooda said, “While we made Haryana a strong knowledge and education hub, our universities are falling out of the top 100 now. The national rankings of Rohtak’s MDU, Hisar’s GJU and Kurukshetra University are continuously falling.”

He added that “not only education but it seems that development of Haryana has come to a standstill in every field. “This is because of a non-performing government, which only believes in event management, is running the state. The policies of this government have made Haryana the number one state in inflation, unemployment and crime. The state government is playing with the honour of players who hoisted the flag and brought glory to the country all over the world. During the Congress tenure, players were appointed to high positions such as DSP under our sports policy, but today, they are only being given Group C and D jobs,” he said, while inaugurating Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan.

“When Haryana was formed in 1966, there were doubts if Haryana would be able to stand on its feet. But the people of our state worked hard and as a result, by 2014, Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income and investment,” Hooda said.

