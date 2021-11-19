Bhupinder Hooda holds Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme on Khattar’s home turf

Haryana Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and other Congress leaders held a meeting with locals of Jind district as part of the Opposition’s Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme on Thursday on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home turf, Karnal.

More than two dozen Congress MLAs, several former ministers, former MLAs, former MPs and senior leaders were present in the program.

Taking on the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation in Jind, Hooda said, “The BJP-JJP government have corrupted the atmosphere of the state’s and ruined the system. The government’s purpose is to change the environment and system of the state. The country’s biggest rally will be organised in Jind in the coming days. Today, after taking blessings from Jind, we will go to every district and Assembly constituency of Haryana and will interact directly with the people through the program ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’.

“The BJP-JJP government has destroyed the governance system in the state as there are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals, no patwari in Patwarkhana, no MSP and fertilizers for farmers, and no one standing for poor and common man. How will people live when farming and fertilizers are expensive, edible oil is expensive, diesel and petrol are expensive, LPG has become expensive, steel bars and cement are expensive, medicines and ambulances are expensive, and even cremation wood has become expensive,” Hooda said.

Addressing the program, Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Singh Hooda, mentioned the results of the Assembly elections and said the people of the state defeated 12 out of 14 ministers of the BJP and gave a mandate to oust the BJP from power.



“The JJP, however, which took votes against the BJP from 10 assembly seats – including in Julana, Uchana and Narwana – betrayed the public and put the BJP in power again. The state, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, happiness of our farmer, respect of our sportsperson’s, speed of development during the Congress government, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda before 2014, today has been derailed from the development track. Haryana has now reached the first rank in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption and misery. Today employees, business owners and several other sections have given up all hope from this government. This government has stopped all the schemes run for the poor started during the Hooda government. Farmers are the biggest target of this government. The situation is that if a farmer goes to sell the crop, he does not get MSP, if he wants to sow the crop, he does not get fertilizers. Our sisters and daughters stand in the line for fertilizers from 5 in the morning. Standing crop gets ruined due to waterlogging, the but the no one in the government in even concerned,” Deepender said.

Deepender added, “Though the Congress has not performed well in Jind in the last few elections but the Congress government extended all possible benefits of development. During the Hooda government, Jind was given several big projects including university, women’s college, stadium, Jind-Sonipat railway line.”