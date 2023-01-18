Bhupinder Hooda urges Haryana govt to hike support price of sugarcane, holds talks with farmers

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday demanded an increase in the support price of sugarcane in the state without further delay. The demand of the farmers agitating for a hike in the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane is completely justified, Hooda said after a meeting with a delegation of farmers, who have been on a warpath for quite some time.

During the meeting, Hooda told the farmers that the Congress party stands with them. “The demand of the sugarcane farmers was also raised by the party in the Assembly. The sugarcane season is coming to an end, but till now the government has not raised the rate by a single penny,” he said.

Citing statistics, Hooda said the increase in the rate of sugarcane during the eight-and-a-quarter years of BJP, and BJP-JJP government is insufficient, more so when seen in the context of increasing input prices. “The Congress government in the state had increased the SAP of sugarcane from Rs 117 to Rs 310 per quintal.

During the nine-and-a-half years of Congress tenure, there was a 165% increase in the rate of sugarcane, but the BJP increased only 17% in eight-and-a-half years. The Congress used to give an increase every year, which this government did in eight years,” he said.

“The surprising part is that this year the government did not increase the rate by a single penny. Because of these excesses of the government, the farmers have to agitate on the streets again and again,” he stated.

Hooda has also supported the ‘sarpanches’ (village heads) agitating against e-tendering. “The government is destroying the democratic system by taking away the right of the elected sarpanches to get the development work done in the village. E-tendering system is a means of depriving the village of development and centralization of corruption,” he alleged.

“No one accepts the government’s statement that e-tendering will reduce corruption. Corruption is at its peak in municipal corporations, municipalities, B&R, mining etc and all government departments. The BJP and JJP government should advise sarpanches only after it reforms itself as the government is itself immersed in corruption from head to toe,” he added.