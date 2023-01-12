Bhupinder Hooda says SIT in Haryana means ‘suppress internal truth’, not special investigation team

Haryana Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda lashed out at the BJP-JJP coalition government on Thursday saying that the SITs it had been constituting were not special investigation teams but “suppress internal truth teams”.

Hooda made these remarks in reference to the SIT constituted to investigate a complaint lodged by former sports minister Sandeep Singh, who alleges that he is being falsely implicated by a female coach. On the basis of her complaint, the Chandigarh police has registered an FIR against Singh on charges of sexual harassment and other offences under Indian Penal Code.

“The minister should resign on moral grounds. Without his resignation, a fair investigation into the matter is not possible. The SIT set up by the government cannot be trusted, because earlier – be it the mining scam or the Nuh DSP’s murder – Haryana had seen how cases were suppressed in the name of SITs,” the Congress leader said.

“Deputy superintendent of police (Tauru) Surender Singh was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signaled to stop rammed him. An SIT was constituted to probe his murder. Covering up murder of the DSP, the SIT limited its entire investigation to one driver. No action was taken on any big fish. In the present government, the SIT does not mean special investigation team but has become ‘suppress internal truth team’. In matters of corruption and crime, the government has always tried to suppress the truth, ”he alleged.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Hooda said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a “complete success” in the state.

“There was tremendous participation of the people in both the phases. Lakhs of people everywhere joined the yatra. Rahul Gandhi interacted with all sections of Haryana and people opened their hearts out to him. The first phase started from Nuh, where people raised problems of roads, electricity and water. During the journey from Nuh to Ambala, the poor condition of roads showed us the quality of the governance. Except for the national highway, all roads have only potholes,” he said.

Hooda said he would like to assure the government employees that the old pension scheme would be reinstated, like in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal, when a Congress government is formed in Haryana.

Advertisement

“In the second phase also, Gandhi met many social and civil society organization’s, farmers, farmer leaders, workers, employees, ex-servicemen, former vice-chancellors, businessmen, MSME operators, chowkidars, sarpanches, sanitation workers, MGNREGA workers and heard their issues,” he said.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP’s “double-engine government” claim, Hooda said, “Haryana is not running a double-engine government, but a two-faced government. This government has done the work of increasing inflation three times, debt four times, crime five times and corruption six times in Haryana while the government’s achievement in providing employment and development remained zero”.

During the yatra in Karnal, Gandhi met delegations of an OBC community and denotified tribes. “In Karnal, he met Haryana’s Bhim awardees, Arjuna awardees and Dronacharya awardees. Boys and girls talked to Rahul Gandhi about the closure of government schools and the shortage of teachers in schools. The youth delegation presented all the issues such as the rising unemployment and corruption in recruitment before Rahul Gandhi. The youth and ex-servicemen voiced their views against the Agniveer scheme,” he stated.

Advertisement

Hooda said that during the Yatra people also raised the issue of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). “People have named it Permanent Pareshani Patra because it is being used by the government to cut the ration cards of 10 lakh families. The family income has been shown to have increased by 8-10 times. Even the ration cards of the children of the age group of 4-5 years were cut by showing the income of Rs 15,000 to 20,000,” he added.

“Till now, the government has cut old-age pensions of about 5 lakh elderly people, destitute children and widows because of the PPP. The poor families are being deprived of welfare schemes over inflated and imaginary incomes,” he said.

Hooda said that Haryana has a debt of Rs 3.25 lakh crore and a liability of Rs 1.22 lakh crore. “If the government feels that this figure is not correct, then it should immediately issue a white paper,” he stated.

Hooda said that according to the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) report, Haryana tops the country with a 37.4 per cent unemployment rate. “This is 4.5 times more than the unemployment rate in the country. Even in such a grave situation, the government is playing with the future of the youth through the Skill Employment Corporation. Instead of providing permanent jobs, the contract system is being promoted,” he stated.