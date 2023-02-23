Bhupinder Hooda on Haryana budget: Govt is engaged in the game of taking and repaying loans

Haryana Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed disappointment over the budget presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, stating the BJP-JJP government is engaged in the “game of taking and repaying loans”.

“The budget has left every section empty handed. The BJP-JJP government has reduced the budget to mere rhetoric, because what is said in the budget is never implemented on the ground. The government considers the budget only a formality. It never shows seriousness about implementing the promises made in it,” the former chief minister said.

“The state government has announced that it will spend Rs 20,340 crore on education, which is just 2 per cent of GSDP, while the new education policy recommends spending 6 per cent. Similarly, the government has announced Rs 9,647 crore for health services, which is only 5.2 per cent of the budget, whereas the National Health Policy 2017 recommends 8 per per cent expenditure on health services,” the Congress leader said.

Talking about the agriculture sector, Hooda said, “The government has announced to spend Rs 7,342 crore on it. This is just 3.9 per cent of the total budget while 60 per cent of Haryana’s population is dependent on agriculture. It is unfair to spend less than 4 per cent for such a large population. Not only this, this budget is also completely silent on the promise of doubling farmers’ income. This attitude of the government reflects its anti-farmer and anti-agriculture mindset.”

“It has become clear from the budget that the debt on the government is continuously increasing. The government has pegged the total internal debt at Rs 2,85,885 crore. This time the government is going to take a loan of Rs 64,840 crore. Due to the increasing debt, the government will have to spend Rs 56,769 crore on paying its principal and interest. After paying the interest and principal, only Rs 8,071 crore will be left with the government for capital expenditure,” Hooda said. “This means the government is engaged in the game of taking and repaying loans. Therefore, the government should issue a white paper on the rising debt so that the public can get a clear idea of the total internal debt, public account deposits (small savings) and loans taken (by PSUs) on government guarantee.”

He said the Rs 18,460 crore proposed for capital expenditure was only 10 per cent of the budget. “For Haryana, which is facing the highest unemployment in the country, it is not possible to generate employment according to the need with just this much expenditure. It is grossly insufficient to address the problem.”

Alleging massive exaggeration in numbers, Hooda said: “The government has made airy claims regarding per capita income, and the government has given a per capita income figure of Rs 2,96,685. Accordingly, the annual income of each family is Rs 14,83,425. There are 30 lakh families that are directly dependent on agriculture. The NSSO report states that the total income of farmer families does not exceed Rs 22,841 per month. On the other hand, the government claims that more than 29 lakh families (whose income is less than 1.80 lakh) in the state are the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Yojana. In such a situation, the claim of Rs 2,96,685 per capita income is not visible on the ground.”

Hooda said the budget would prove unsuccessful even in checking the rising inflation. “In the neighbouring state of Rajasthan, the Congress government has announced LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and the people of Haryana were also expecting such an announcement from the government. The people’s hopes have been washed away as the government did not even announce a cut in VAT to give relief from the inflation of petrol and diesel prices. The government has left the people suffering from inflation to fend for themselves,” he said.

Senior INLD leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala also alleged that the government had tried to mislead the public by presenting the figures in the budget through skilful tricks. Chautala also alleged that the budget had ignored common people’s interests.