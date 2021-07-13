Hooda blames BJP-JJP govt for rising unemployment in Haryana

Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda said employment opportunities for the youth, in both government and private sectors, are getting exhausted. (File)

Haryana’s leader of Opposition and former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Tuesday, blamed the BJP-JJP government for rising unemployment in Haryana.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hooda said, “Haryana is consistently topping the country in terms of unemployment as several big projects have been shifted out of the state. The June report released by CMIE has also confirmed that Haryana is once topped the chart with an unemployment rate of 27.9 per cent. The unemployment rate of Haryana is almost three times higher than the national average. We are ahead of states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh in terms of unemployment”.

“Many big projects have been shifted out of Haryana, one after another, in the last seven years due to the negative attitude of the BJP government. Meham Airport and Sonepat’s Rail Coach Factory were moved to other states and the state government remained silent. The government did not pay any attention to the development of IMTs set up in Rohtak, Nuh, Kharkhoda, and Faridabad during the Congress’ tenure. All the possibilities of industrial development and employment in the state have stopped under this government. Haryana had made historic progress in the industrial sector during the Congress regime. The state was number one in per capita income and per capita investment and many national-level projects were established in Haryana during this period. The industrial sector of the state then was providing employment to lakhs of people, not only from Haryana but also from other parts of the country”, Hooda added.

Talking about the industries, Hooda said, “Industrial growth has been impacted as industries are continuously migrating from Haryana due to the policies of the current government. Many big companies, including Maruti, are now expanding their operations in Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh, instead of Haryana. Big projects like HMT at Panchkula are being closed by the government. The adverse effect of the closure of these units is being felt on the ancillary industries associated with these large industries. The impact of shifting and closure of industries has been amplified as most of the recruitments of this government have been left hanging on one pretext or another. To make matters worse, investment in the private sector is also decreasing. Employment opportunities for the youth, in both government and private sectors, are getting exhausted. If the state government does not take serious action on the issue of unemployment, the situation is going to get worse in the coming months.”