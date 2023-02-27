Bhupi entered the world of crime during his college days in Ambala

Who is Bhupinder Singh Rana? How did he enter the world of crime?

Bhupinder Singh Rana alias Bhuppi Rana is patron of Bhuppi Rana group which has been active in many parts of Haryana and Punjab for the last one decade. He is 35 years old. He is a resident of Handesra village in Mohali district, which borders Ambala in Haryana. He is married and the father of a child. He is a graduate from a private college in Ambala. He is currently lodged in Patiala jail. Sources said Bhuppi Rana dominates certain areas where the Rana community (Rajput) is in the majority. These areas include Ambala, Yamunangar, Panchkula, Kurushetra in Haryana and a small portion of Mohali and Ropar in Punjab. Bhupi Rana entered the world of crime following the student rivalry during his college days in Ambala. His arch rival, Monu Rana, who later formed his Monu Rana group, joined Lawrence Bishnoi gang prompting Bhupi Rana to join Devinder Bhambia gang, which is currently being operated by a fugitive gangster, Gaurav alias Lucky Patial.

When was he arrested? How many cases have been registered against him?

Wanted in more than two dozen cases of murders, attempt to murders, extortion, under the Arms Act, Bhupinder Singh Rana was recently arrested in Panchkula in July 2018. Inspector Aman Kumar of Panchkula Crime Branch had arrested him in connection with the murder of one Bhupesh Rana, who belongs to Bhupi’s rival gang, Monu Rana gang, near Barwala in Panchkula in April 2018. A source said, “Bhupinder Singh Rana is considered to be at fifth rank in Devinder Bhambia gang. He was usually tasked to provide manpower, weapons and other logistics help to the shooters, who executed the crime at the behest of Lucky Patial, who was believed to be sitting in Armenia. Insiders maintained Bhupi’s associates extorted money and indulged in contract killings at his behest.

Reward on killers of Sidhu Moosewala, supported Kangana Ranaut on Facebook

Bhupinder Singh Rana believed to use a cell phone inside the jail. Sources said his social media account on Facebook is being operated by his supporters. In June 2022, after the death of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, Bhupi Rana had announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh on social media for the information about the Moosewala killers. Prior to it, in September, 2020, Bhupi Rana’s social media account came in the support of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who at that time had locked horns with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.