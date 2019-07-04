Bhola drug case: Security cover curtailed, ED official writes to DGP about threat to life

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh, who was earlier Investigating Officer (IO) and is now the supervising officer in the Jagdish Bhola synthetic drug racket case, has written to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta claiming a threat to his life. Singh wrote to the DGP after his security cover was curtailed.

In the e-mail sent to the DGP, he mentioned that he has been supervising the high profile drug case in which several persons with criminal background were involved and many among them were out on bail.

Punjab government had provided five security personnel to him and his family, out of which three have been recalled.

When he started the investigation of the Bhola Drug case, he was given two gunmen by the then SAD-BJP government on the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court. Later, when he had summoned former SAD minister to ED office related to the investigation in the same drug case in 2014, three more security personnel were provided to him on directions of the court.

In April, Punjab government withdrew two gunmen and then in May remaining three were also withdrawn.

Later, on May 21, two gunmen were provided to him. One more gunman was added in first week of June, but later called back.

Deputy Director Niranjan Singh could not be contacted. A senior officer in the ED confirmed that Singh has written to DGP seeking adequate security.