With Bhiwani show of strength, Dushyant lays foundation for 2024 polls

Seeking to come out of the shadows of alliance partner BJP, the Jannayak Janata Party Friday gave a clarion call to its cadres to start preparing for the 2024 Haryana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala reaching out to women promising them reservation in contractual jobs.

Addressing a rally in Bhiwani to mark JJP’s fifth foundation day, Dushyant said his party has fulfilled “maximum” of its poll promises – 75 per cent reservation in private jobs to the state’s youth and 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions. Asking the party workers to work hard for the 2024 polls, Dushyant said, “We fulfilled maximum of the promises which we made. We have only one-and-half-years left in elections. The poll process will now start for Lok Sabha (polls) in the country. We will again have to work hard”.

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed central agri laws, Dushyant said the journey for the party has not been easy. Dushyant said he will ensure that JJP’s poll promise of Rs 5,100 as old age pension is implemented. “There is a pain within me (over non-fulfilment of promise). I will not let it go,” he said.

Dushyant announced that women would be given 33 per cent reservation in the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Notably, the Nigam provides contractual manpower to all government departments in the state. Dushyant said the Nigam ensures minimum wage of Rs 16,000 per month for an employee.

The deputy CM further promised that medical insurance would be ensured for sportspersons. Dushyant also spoke about the efforts for increasing employment opportunities in the state and claimed that Rs 30,000 crore of industrial investments came to Haryana.

The rally, being seen as a show of strength, assumes significance as it was held in Bhiwani, which shares borders with Rajasthan where JJP has identified 18 seats from where it wants to contest the 2023 Assembly polls. Political watchers said the rally was also an indication that the JJP may contest the 2024 elections alone. His supporters present at the rally projected Dushyant as a potential contender for chief minister’s post in 2024.

Dushyant and his father Ajay Singh Chautala had formed the JJP in 2018 following a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The JJP won 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly polls and joined hands with the BJP, which had 40 seats, to form government in Haryana.

Speaking on this occasion, Ajay Chautala who is also JJP national president, said the party has fulfilled 60 per cent of its poll promises in three years and the remaining 40 per cent will also be honoured.

The JJP chief said his party was targeted by the rivals during the farmers’ stir, adding that the resignation of Dushyant was consistently sought. “You know better than me that those who gave resignations what they achieved. Be it Harsimrat Kaur (Badal, former union minister) or Abhay Chautala (INLD leader),” he said.

Taking a swipe at the INLD, he said the party had now been reduced to just one seat after they were thrown out of it.

Party MLA and Dushyant’s mother Naina Chautala asked JJP workers to start preparing for the 2024 polls. “With this rally, the foundation of the 2024 polls has been laid,” said Naina.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma was also present on the occasion. With PTI