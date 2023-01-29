scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Bhiwani man wanted in murder case held, .32 bore pistol, three magazines recovered

The accused had allegedly shot at a man near Mubarikpur after the victim refused to hand over his bike keys to him

Bhiwani man wanted in murder case held, .32 bore pistol, three magazines recovered. (Express Photo)
Dera bassi police recovered a .32 bore pistol, three magazines and 68 live cartridges from a man who is wanted in a murder and carjacking cases in Haryana and had shot at a man in Dera Bassi on Friday night.

The accused was identified as Mandeep, a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana. The accused was arrested by the police on Saturday. He had allegedly shot at a man near Mubarikpur.

The injured was identified as Yogesh Kumar. Both the injured were admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.
Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that Mandeep had asked the keys of bike from Yogesh who was sitting in a truck with his friend but on objection, Mandeep fired two shots at Yogesh and his friends.

“The bullet had hit Yogesh and his friends had also attacked the assailant, the accused was also injured, Yogesh was taken to civil hospital in Dera Bassi from where he was transferred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh,” the ASP said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (Whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against Mandeep. He is also wanted in a murder and carjacking case in Haryana.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 01:00 IST
9 years on, CBI court holds cop guilty for taking bribe from parking contractor

