Mistake to carry Guru Granth Sahib to protest site, says Bhindranwale aide

Countering that Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has striking similarities with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, one of the latter’s close associates said all they might have in common is looks or dress.

Mohkam Singh, who was present with Bhindranwale until the Army carried out Operation Bluestar to flush Sikh militants out of the holiest of the Sikh shrine, told The Indian Express on Monday, “Amritpal is yet to prove his credentials…”

Singh laughed off comparisons that equated Amritpal with Bhindranwale on the basis of attire, how he moves with armed men in a style akin to Bhindranwale’s, and his fiery speeches.

“I also wear a round turban, round chohla (robe) and kachcehra (lower). Sikh preachers Baljit Singh Dadulwal, Amrik Singh, Ram Singh and others also dress up in similar ways. This is not something which can be cited as a barometer for comparison,” he added.

Singh remained with Bhindranwale for seven years when the latter was a student at the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and for another seven years when the militant leader became its fourteenth chief.

On another “similarity”, of Amritpal moving around with armed men and carrying weapons like Bhindranwale, Singh said, “Getting armed depends upon one’s resources.”

On the Ajnala incident, Singh said it was a mistake to carry Guru Granth Sahib to a protest site and that Sikhs had “condemned” Amritpal for doing that.

Asked about Amritpal’s popularity, Singh said, “When there is a movement, people support it. Did the people not support the agitation against sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015? Did the people not support Sarbat Khalsa (held in November 2015)? Did the people not support Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa (89-year-old civil rights activist who has been seeking the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’)? Did the people not support Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa (the Sikh rights activist who also sought the release of ‘Bandi Singhs and died in 2018 at the age of 52)?”