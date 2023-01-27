Bhim Award: HC issues notice to Haryana govt on visually-challenged cricketer’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 25 issued a notice to the Haryana government over a petition filed by a visually-challenged sportsperson, seeking directions to the state government to consider him for conferring Bhim Award on him for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The petitioner, Deepak, 27, through his counsel, Himanshu Arora, contended that he, as a visually-challenged sports person, fulfils the evaluation criteria with distinction and is eligible for the award as he has brought laurels to Haryana and the nation at an International level through sports achievements.

Deepak was in the Indian cricket team that won gold in the One Day International World Cup for Blind held in South Africa in 2014, the T20 Asia Cup Tournament for Blind in 2016 and 2nd T20 World Cup for Blind held in 2017.

It was submitted that the cricketer had applied for ‘Bhim Award’ for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19, but the state has not selected him “for the reasons best known to the respondent state, and have arbitrarily rejected the rightful claim of the petitioner” for being given the Bhim Award in terms of the guidelines.

Bhim Award is being given by the Haryana government since 2017 to those sportspersons who brought laurels to the state at the national and international levels.

The Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj after hearing the matter issued notice to the state and other respondents for April 26.