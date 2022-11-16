Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath, becomes youngest member of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

After being administered oath of office and secrecy Wednesday, Bhavya Bishnoi (29), the newly-elected BJP MLA from Hisar district’s Adampur constituency in Haryana, is currently the youngest MLA in the Vidhan Sabha. Bishnoi was sworn-in by Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Bhavya took oath in the Speaker’s chamber in the presence of his parents Kuldeep and Renuka Bishnoi, both Congress rebels-turned-BJP leaders.

Bhavya also became the sixth member of former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family to become an MLA. Lal’s wife Jasma Devi, sons Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan and daughter-in-law Renuka Bishnoi were members of the Vidhan Sabha. Bhavya, Lal’s grandson, had won the November 3 Adampur bypoll by defeating Congress’ Jai Prakash, a former three-time MP from Hisar.

With Bhavya taking oath, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government’s strength in the 90-member House reached 41 while Congress slipped to 30. Before Bhavya, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala was the youngest MLA in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. While Bhavya is 29-year-old, Dushyant is 34 years old.

The Adampur bypoll was necessitated after Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi quit Congress and joined BJP in August, forcing him to resign from the Vidhan Sabha. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “I congratulate Bhavya Bishnoi and hope that the newly-elected Adampur MLA will live up to the expectations of the people of his constituency. I hope that he will work in the public interest and for the development of his constituency.”

Gupta added, “At present, in the Haryana Assembly, 45 members have been elected for the first time. Bhavya Bishnoi is now the youngest MLA in the House.”

After taking oath, Bishnoi spoke to mediapersons and said, “I assure the people of Adampur that I will try to live up to their expectations and work with full dedication so that Adampur gets all the benefits of development. I have full faith in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the way he is working to ensure equitable development across all the 90 Assembly constituencies. I am sure he will continue to do the same even in the future.”

Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and MLA Dura Ram were also present on the occasion.