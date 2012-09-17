Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Bhattal slams diesel price hike

Written by Express News Service | Phagwara | Published: September 17, 2012 4:40:29 am
Former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal slammed the Congress-led UPA governments decision to hike diesel and LPG prices,terming it unfortunate,and has demanded an immediate roll back. It is embarrassing for Congress leaders in the state who have been opposing fresh taxes levied by Punjabs SAD-BJP government. If the government needs more funds for development,then other sources must be exploited, Bhattal said. She also demanded that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab should reduce VAT on diesel to bring down its prices. Regarding FDI in retail,Bhattal said it would be done carefully,so that the interests of Indian traders were not hurt.

