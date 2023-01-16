Bharat Tibet Samanvya Sangh celebrates second foundation day

The Bharat Tibet Samanvya Sangh (BTSS) Saturday celebrated its second foundation day with the shopkeepers of Tibetan Market at Mani Majra. Member of the Haryana Public Service Commission Anand Sharma was the chief guest while member of Haryana BJP state executive Jitender Jog presided over the event. Senior office-bearers Dr Rukmesh Chauhan and Jagdeep Attri also addressed the gathering. A BTSS Calendar 2023 was also released on this occasion.

Bharat Tibet Samanvya Sangh (BTSS) Saturday celebrated its second foundation day with shopkeepers of Tibetan Market at Manimajra. (Express Photo: Provided by organisers) Bharat Tibet Samanvya Sangh (BTSS) Saturday celebrated its second foundation day with shopkeepers of Tibetan Market at Manimajra. (Express Photo: Provided by organisers)

President of state unit of the BTSS, Narender Sharma said that the main aim of the Sangh was to free Kailash Mansarovar Mountain and Tibet country from the clutches of China. “Foundation of BTSS was a joint brain child of fourth RSS Sar-Sanghchalak late Prof Rajju Bhaiya and Tibetan religious head Dalai Lama,” said Narender Sharma claiming “BTSS is nationalist and religious organisation and senior retired army officers, journalists, doctors, prominent educationists from all over India are members of the Sangh”. According to Sharma, former Governor of Haryana Kaptan Singh Solanki and senior Journalist Hemender Partap Tomar are its central conveners.

Narender Sharma said, “We appeal to the people to spend some part of their home budget in purchasing warm clothes from Tibetan Markets and to totally boycott Chinese made goods”.