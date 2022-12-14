Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Haryana on Dec 21

Newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil Tuesday held a meeting of various committees constituted for the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is scheduled to enter the state on December 21.

The first phase of yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will be in Haryana till December 23. In the second phase, the Yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6. The yatra will enter Haryana from Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh on December 21 morning and the night stay will be in Bhadas village, senior party leader Ashok Arora said. “Next morning, it will move towards Ghasera and halt for the December 22 night in Sohna of Gurugram. On December 23, it will move towards Faridabad district.”

After re-entering Haryana in the second phase, a big rally will be organized in Panipat on January 7. The yatra will then enter Punjab after passing through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala, Arora said. The Haryana Congress recently constituted 14 different committees and also assigned party leaders responsibilities for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.