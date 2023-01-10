scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi to pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Rahul would be flying to Amritsar from Ambala on an aircraft around noon. Amritsar police commissioner Jaskaran Singh said that Rahul Gandhi would be in Amritsar for around a few hours.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurukshetra district, January 9, 2023. (PTI)

Ahead of the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra which starts on Wednesday from Fatehgarh Sahib, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would pay obeisance at Golden Temple today afternoon.

He would be flying to Amritsar from Ambala in Haryana on an aircraft around noon.

Amritsar police commissioner Jaskaran Singh said that Rahul Gandhi would be in Amritsar for around a few hours.

“I just received a message about his visit to Amritsar. He will be arriving in an aircraft and is scheduled to fly back after about two hours,” said Singh.

More from Chandigarh

Rahul will start his eight-day Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at 6 am, before starting the Yatra from New Dana Mandi, Sirhind at 7 am.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 09:26 IST
