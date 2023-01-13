Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, Punjab cops on alert after intel suggests possible grenade attack on police vehicles

Amid the Punjab leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the state police issued an alert Friday to the field officers about a threat of hand grenade attacks targeting police vehicles.

Though it has no mention of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, The Indian Express has reliably learnt that a letter to this effect was shot off to the top field officers by the office of Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Security) on January 11, the first day of eight-day Punjab leg of the Gandhi scion’s yatra in Punjab.

The letter read, “As per Internal Security, Punjab, Pak ISI is planning to target police vehicles with the use of hand grenades through pro-Khalistan terrorist groups, in connivance with local gangsters/foot-soldiers. In view of the above, it is requested to review and strengthen the security arrangements and brief police drivers & escort drivers and take all preventive and precautionary counter measures in your respective jurisdictions to avoid any untoward incident.”

“In this regard, your attention is also invited to the recent alerts/advisories issued by Internal Security, Punjab and shared with your respective officers from time to time indicating continued planning/attempts of Pak ISI and pro-Khalistan terror elements to carry out multiple terror attacks in the State. All supervisory field officers are advised to involve themselves personally in the planning and review of security arrangements of police vehicles, and satisfy themselves about the preventive and precautionary measures taken in this regard,” The letter further read, referring to supervisory officers as Range Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and Commissioner of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police.

The letter also read, “District special branches should also be tasked to generate local intelligence which should be factored into the overall security arrangements. They may be directed to keep a close watch on any suspicious activity and to generate actionable intelligence that could have links with such threat inputs and share the same with local intelligence units and district police on need to know basis.”

It added, “All drivers of police vehicles deployed for all kinds of duties be briefed regarding this input.”

On December 28, Congress had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the Delhi Police failed to maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi while he was marching through Delhi as a part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Advertisement

“As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal had written in the letter to Shah, adding, “The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Shri Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi police remained as mute spectators.”

“In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Venugopal had added.

While Rahul Gandhi had been starting his yatras in other states sharp at 6 am in the morning, in the border state of Punjab, during the two days of the yatra so far, he started it late, past 8 am on the first day from Sirhind and at 7 am from Doraha on the second day, when the visibility started improving.

Advertisement

He also finished the yatra early on the first day, by advancing the second leg from Gobindgarh from 3:30 pm to 3 pm. On the second day, only the morning leg of the yatra was held which culminated at Samrala chowk in Ludhiana. One of the retired professors who attended the interactive session with Rahul in Mandi Gobindgarh on the first day of yatra said the Congress leadership was in a hurry to wind up the session, saying that they “had been advised” to plan the yatra in a way that they reach the night halt point before it gets dark.