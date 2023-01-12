Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab: 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims to protest against Rahul Gandhi today

The victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots will hold a protest against the Congress party in Ludhiana Thursday on the second day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi started Day 2 of the Punjab leg of his Yatra in the morning from Khanna of Ludhiana. He will reach Samrala Chowk in the city, via Doraha, Sahnewal, and Dhandari, around noon and address a gathering.

Also Read | A turbaned Rahul Gandhi walks barefoot along with Amrinder Warring

Surjit Singh, president, Danga Peerit Welfare Society Punjab, an association of the 1984 riot-hit families, alleged he was put under house arrest since around 4 am Thursday. Singh also said the police landed at his home in Guru Gyan Vihar in the Dugri area to stop his movement. “They said they won’t allow us to protest today as Rahul Gandhi is in the city but we will protest no matter what,” he said.

“We have spoken to Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu and he has permitted us to protest at Clock Tower Chowk at 12 pm. We will be burning an effigy and raise slogans against Congress which was responsible for butchering thousands of Sikhs in 1984,” Singh added.

At least 10,000 riot-hit victims live in Ludhiana and have been allotted flats for rehabilitation.