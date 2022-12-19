scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Haryana on Wednesday; Congress ‘expects massive show of strength’

The nationwide Yatra will be in the state for three days and return for a rally in February before entering Punjab.

Congress leaders said it would be a massive show of strength as party workers and leaders were eagerly waiting to receive Gandhi and be part of the historic, nationwide Yatra. (PTI Photo)
The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Haryana on Wednesday. State Congress president Udai Bhan, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Hooda and Randeep Surjewala and current and former MLAs and MPs will receive the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra in Firozpur Jhirka at 6am.

Preparations are already underway and MLAs and other leaders have started reaching the border town. Congress leaders said it would be a massive show of strength as party workers and leaders were eagerly waiting to receive Gandhi and be part of the historic, nationwide Yatra.

According to a route map released by the party, the Yatra will enter the state through the Mundaka border and take a break at about 10am at Anaj Mandi. It will resume from Nasirbas in Nuh around 4pm and take an evening break at Bhadas Nagina. The night halt will be at Akeda in Nuh.

On Thursday, the Yatra will resume at 6am from Malab village and take a morning break at Ferozpur Namak in Nuh. A public meeting will be held at 3.30pm in Ghasera village and the Yatra will resume from there and take a evening break with another public meeting at Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna. The night halt for the second day will be at Lakhuwas Sohna near the Ballabhgarh turn.

On Friday, the Yatra will resume at 6am from Harchandpur on the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road and take a break at 10 am in Pakhal village. It will resume at 4pm from Pali Chowk and take a break at the Badkhal turn in Faridabad. The night halt for the third day will be at Faridabad.

More from Chandigarh

The Yatra is expected to come back to Haryana on February 6 or 7. A public rally is expected to be organised then at Panipat. The rally would travel through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala before entering Punjab.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:24:18 pm
