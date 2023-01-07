Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Haryana; BJP’s Anil Vij mocks Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’

On the third day of its second phase in Haryana, the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed over two hours late on Saturday as Rahul Gandhi had to return from New Delhi, where he had gone to meet his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi.

It was for the second time that the Congress MP could not stay the night in Haryana after the Yatra entered the state for its second phase. He was supposed to stay at Babarpur Mandi on Friday night and at Sanoli Khurd on the Uttar Pradesh border on Thursday night. But he had to go to Delhi to meet his mother on both occasions. It is not clear if he will return to the national capital on Saturday night.

Gandhi joined the Yatra in Karnal, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and it resumed from Kohand around 8.15 am. A centre of attraction at Gandhi’s Yatra was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s dog Loona, which walked with him for a few minutes.

During the Yatra, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry fell on the ground and sustained an injury on her leg. She was given medical aid at a hospital in Karnal.

Gandhi took a tea-break at a dhaba. International boxer Vijender Singh also walked with him.

The Yatra stopped for a lunch break and was to resume at 3pm from Madhuban in Karnal district. Gandhi is also scheduled to be chief guest at a kabaddi match between Haryana and Punjab. Senior leaders including former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, Congress state president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda will also watch the match.

On his way, Gandhi met farmers at the Bastara toll plaza on the national highway, where they had been protesting for several days against the low sugarcane prices. He also met a group of children, and a few youngsters greeted the Congress leader in Karnal by taking off their T-shirts.

BJP minister Anil Vij calls Rahul ‘Pappu’

As Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra got a good response in Haryana, Home Minister Anil Vij mocked the Congress leader tweeting that ‘Pappu remains Pappu’ irrespective of the “makeup”.

“Rahul Gandhi ko kaali safed daadi laka gar, aadhi kameez mein sheet lehar mein ghuma kar Congress dwara ye sidh karne ki koshish ki jaa rahi hai ke Rahul Gandhi ab bachha nahi raha, veh bada ho gaya hai. Parantu, makeup badal kar, kalaakar Ramleela mein badle jaa sakte hain, vastavik jindagi mein nahi. Vastavik jindagi mein to jitna marzi powder laga lo, Pappu Pappu hi rehta hai. (By making Rahul Gandhi have a salt-n-pepper look and making him walk around in a half-sleeved shirt, the Congress is trying to project that Rahul Gandhi is no longer a child but has grown up. But by changing the makeup, artists can be changed only in Ramleela, not in real life. In real life, Pappu remains Pappu irrespective of the talcum powder he puts on).