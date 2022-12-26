First phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra only a teaser, full film to be shown in second phase: Hooda

Encouraged by the success of the first phase of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, the state unit of the Congress on Monday thanked the people for their overwhelming support.

The party on Monday held a meeting today under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda the before commencement of winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, which it thanked the people for participating in the yatra and appreciated the hard work of the MLAs for making the first phase a success.

“Lakhs of people joined the yatra from Firozpur Jhirka to Faridabad and Delhi border. Seeing this enthusiasm, it seems that the first phase was just a teaser, and the full film will be screened in the second phase. Haryana will break its own crowd record in the second phase,” Hooda said, instructing all MLAs and party workers to hit the ground and get involved in preparations for the second phase of the yatra after the Assembly session.

“The Congress is committed to raise issues of the people from the streets to the House. The issues raised in the yatra will also be raised in the Assembly. During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi ji met several civil organisations, including medical students agitating against the bond policy, employees’ representatives demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, MSME operators facing economic crisis and ex-servicemen. In the next phase also, representatives of different organizations — including farmers — will meet Rahul Gandhi. During the journey, all the Bharat yatris had expressed surprise at the dilapidated roads. This issue of roads was raised by the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha today [Monday]. Congress MLAs Aftab Ahmed and Maman Khan demanded the government to improve the condition of roads,” Hooda said.

“Potholes are often seen in the roads, but for the first time, people had to find stretches of roads in between potholes. Yatris and leaders from all over the country had come during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mewat and Faridabad. Everyone noticed and mentioned the dilapidated roads. By ignoring the roads, the government has tarnished the image of Haryana in the whole country. Not only this, electricity was also cut off in the yatra areas,” Hooda claimed.

The second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana is likely to begin from January 6 in Panipat. Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda have already started making preparations and studying the route map for the second phase. From Haryana, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab and then proceed further towards Srinagar.