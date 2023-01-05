Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana for second phase; Rahul leaves for Delhi as Sonia falls ill

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana’s Panipat district on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who leads the Yatra and was supposed to spend the night in the border village of Sanoli Khurd, however, rushed to New Delhi after his mother Sonia Gandhi fell ill.

“The Yatra entered Haryana just a while ago. But Rahul-ji had to go back to Delhi for tonight as Sonia-ji has fallen ill. He will not be spending tonight in Haryana, but will begin the Yatra at 6am tomorrow (Friday) and also address the rally in Panipat tomorrow afternoon,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda told The Indian Express.

The party’s state unit on Thursday finalised preparations for the second phase of the Yatra, to be undertaken from Friday to January 10. The Yatra entered Panipat through Sanoli Khurd in the evening.

Massive crowds yet again in Haryana will run down shivers in the Sanghi camp! pic.twitter.com/HasD827cNm — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 5, 2023

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited the rally venue and reviewed the Yatra route. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra has successfully covered a distance of about 3,000 km. It is getting tremendous support across the country. The huge crowd that gathered in Haryana during the first phase showed the people’s enthusiasm for the Yatra,” he said.

“In its second phase, more people are expected to join it. Haryana is going to break its own record in terms of gatherings at a public rally. A large number of people will also participate in the Bharat Jodo rally to begin from Panipat tomorrow. This rally will create history in terms of public participation,” Hooda said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against inflation, unemployment and divisive politics in the name of caste and religion is getting tremendous support. Wherever the Yatra goes, lakhs of people join it. Like the first phase in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s dialogue with different social and civil society organisations will continue in the second phase. He meets different sections including farmers, labourers, employees, businessmen and their representatives, discusses their problems and voices them. This is the reason why every section is feeling connected with this journey,” he added.

On the issue of the deadlock over the SYL canal, Hooda said, “The governments of Punjab and Haryana are just passing time by holding meetings. The Supreme Court has already given its decision in favour of Haryana. Now it is the responsibility of the Union and the Haryana governments to implement it. Therefore, instead of holding meetings, action should be taken to implement it.”

On Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment allegations, Hooda said, “The minister should resign on moral grounds because an impartial and fair investigation can be carried out only after he resigns.”