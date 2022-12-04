scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra held at Dhanas

AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at promoting harmonious relationship among people belonging to different communities, castes and regions.

chandigarh congressThe Chandigarh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra went through Ambedkar Colony, Chaman Colony, Dhanas village, Housing Board Colony, Milk Colony and Double-storey Housing Board, Dhanas ending point. (Photo: Congress)

The seventh programme of Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra was organised at Dhanas village by the Chandigarh Congress Sunday.

Sunday’s programme was led by Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, AICC treasurer.

H S Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, presided over the programme.

The yatra went through Ambedkar Colony, Chaman Colony, Dhanas village, Housing Board Colony, Milk Colony and Double-storey Housing Board, Dhanas ending point.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

Bansal said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at promoting harmonious relationship among people belonging to different communities, castes and regions. Stating that the people of the country are reeling under unprecedented inflation and unemployment, Bansal stressed the need to reverse the divisive policies of the Union government to usher in an era of prosperity and development.

More from Chandigarh

H S Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, thanked the people of Dhanas village and nearby colonies for their overwhelming support to the Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 09:36:49 pm
Next Story

Junagadh double murder accused searched about cyanide and deleting CCTV footage on internet: Police

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close