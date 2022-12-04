Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra held at Dhanas

The seventh programme of Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra was organised at Dhanas village by the Chandigarh Congress Sunday.

Sunday’s programme was led by Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, AICC treasurer.

H S Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, presided over the programme.

The yatra went through Ambedkar Colony, Chaman Colony, Dhanas village, Housing Board Colony, Milk Colony and Double-storey Housing Board, Dhanas ending point.

Bansal said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at promoting harmonious relationship among people belonging to different communities, castes and regions. Stating that the people of the country are reeling under unprecedented inflation and unemployment, Bansal stressed the need to reverse the divisive policies of the Union government to usher in an era of prosperity and development.

H S Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, thanked the people of Dhanas village and nearby colonies for their overwhelming support to the Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.