Bharat Bandh Today: Apart from state and national highways, Haryana farmers may block link roads too

The farmers’ outfits have finalised their plans to block all state and national highways in Haryana on Monday as part of the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to demand repealing of three farm laws. The highways will be blocked from 6 am to 4 pm.

Although the farmer outfits had earlier hinted at focusing on state and national highways, there are reports that the protesters will block link roads too. Apart from the opposition parties, the farmers have received support from trader bodies too. The traders of Jind have decided to keep the markets closed till Monday noon.

In view of the nationwide call for Bharat Bandh given by various farmers’ organisations, the Haryana Police has issued an advisory stating that people may face traffic blockades on various roads and highways of the state on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “As per reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit on dharna on various roads and highways and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours. All the citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. All the districts have also been asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard.” The spokesperson also appealed to the farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing the law and order situation. “Stern action as per the law would be taken against the elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call,” he added.

Ahead of the Bandh, the farmers Sunday held a mahapanchayat in Panipat in an indication of intensification of the agitation against the contentious farm laws. Several senior farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, addressed the mahapanchayat.

Chaduni said: “We urge all sections of society to join the Bharat Bandh as the ongoing agitation is not only for a particular section of society but for all.” Expressing anguish over the issuance of summons to the protesting farmers in connection with different police cases, Chaduni said: “We will not let any farmer’s arrest. When the fate of our agitation is decided, only then will a call on FIRs be taken.”

Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sanghrash Samiti president Mandeep Nathwan said: “We have identified as many as 12 main points in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar to block the roads as part of the agitation apart from several other points where roads will be blocked by the people on their own. There is a warm response to the bandh call, especially after the rally of Muzaffarnagar and lathi-charge on farmers in Karnal recently.”