‘Bharat Bandh’ shuts Mohali, admin says protests peaceful

A 10-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by various farmers’ unions against three contentious agri laws passed by the Parliament last year saw markets staying shut and traffic disappearing from the roads. The farmers held protests at 18 places in the district, with the district administration keeping a hawk-like vigil and terming the agitation as mostly ‘peaceful.

On Monday, the main roads leading to Mohali district headquarters and tehsil offices in Derabassi, Kharar, Mohali and Majri were blocked by protesters who did not allow any vehicles to pass.

The farm leaders leading the protests said that they shall not take back the agitation unless the three farm laws were repealed. Various employee unions had also extended their support to Monday’s bandh call in support of the farmers.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Isha Kalia, said that all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work were functional, and people attending to personal emergencies, were allowed to pass by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

She informed that the farmers assembled on the highways and other key roads early in the morning and the agitation remained absolutely peaceful throughout the district.

“Elaborate security arrangements were made to instill a sense of security among people,” the DC said.

People face difficulties

Many residents, who had to go to their workplaces, however, said that they faced hardships as the protesting farmers did not let them cross their protest sites.

An employee of a private hospital in Phase VIII told The Indian Express that he had been called to the hospital to attend to an emergency. However, he was stopped near a protest site where some youngsters checked his identity card and also the contents of his cell phone.

“People who had come out of their homes for urgent work were not allowed by the youngsters to cross the protest sites,” he added.

Meanwhile, some internal roads in Kharar were also blocked by the protesting farmers.