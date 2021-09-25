Bharat bandh: Haryana farmers plan to block highways for 10 hrs on Sept 27

On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Haryana farmers have resolved to block all state and national highways for ten hours (6 am to 4 pm) on September 27 as part of the Bharat Bandh to demand repealing of three farm laws.

The call of bandh has been given on the completion of ten months of farmers’ agitation against the contentious laws. Haryana has emerged as epicentre of the agitation with thousands of farmers protesting against BJP-JJP leaders in the state.

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said ambulance and other emergency services will be exempted from the bandh call. He said: “We are expressing our resentment against government policies but don’t want to cause any inconvenience to the public. We have also urged shopkeepers, workers and employees to join and support the bandh call.”

In a statement, the SKM said: “From 6 am to 4 pm on September 27, everything will be closed throughout the country… Public and private transport will also come to a halt during this period.” It said emergency establishments and essential services including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.