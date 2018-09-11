Bharat Bandh: Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar leads protest march in Jalandhar

Sunil Jakhar along with supporters stage a protest in Jalandhar. (Express photo) Sunil Jakhar along with supporters stage a protest in Jalandhar. (Express photo)

Although there was mixed response to the Bharat Bandh call government by Congress party against hike in petrol diesel prices under the Narendra Modi-led central government, the Congress party took out a protest march under the leadership of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar in Jalandhar.

The march started from Company Bagh in the morning and ended after passing from PNB Chowk, Jyoti Chowk, Rainak Bazaar, Saida Gate, Milap Chowk and Phagwara Gate markets. Congress workers got shops closed at some places during their procession raising slogans against the Modi government.

Jakhar said that when the Congress had left government in 2014, crude oil was at USD 107 per barrel in the international market while the rate of diesel was Rs. 55 per litre, and now the rate of crude oil had come to USD 73 per barrel while people were getting diesel at the rate of Rs. 72.05 per litre. He claimed that present central government had changed excise duty on fuel 12 times in past four and half years and had charged around Rs 12 to 13 lakh crore extra from the people by hiking the fuel prices. “Now all this money will be used in the coming Lok Sabha election by BJP by announcing political sops but people, who faced tough time in past over four years, will never forget it and they will teach them a lesson in coming election,” said Jakhar.

