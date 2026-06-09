Bhagwant Singh surplus land case: Ambala officer cancels mutation of 810 acres

The land, valued at Rs 5,000 crore at current rates, is part of the estate belonging to Sardar Bhagwant Singh, an erstwhile king, and is located in seven villages of Panchkula district. (Representational image)

Ambala Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma has directed to cancel mutation of over 810 acres of land in the names of private owners in seven villages of Panchkula district. The land, valued at Rs 5,000 crore at current rates, is part of the estate belonging to Sardar Bhagwant Singh, an erstwhile king, and is located in seven villages of Panchkula district.

The order passed by Verma on May 26, exercising his quasi-judicial powers, also directs that the entire landholding be mutated in the name of the state government.

A substantial portion of the disputed land is situated along the National Highway-7 corridor connecting Panchkula and Yamunanagar. Several residential projects, including some belonging to the VIPs, have already come up on parts of the land over the years.