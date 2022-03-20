Bhagwant Mann’s ministers: The young Turks, products of Anna movement, both ready for challenge ahead

At 32 and 31, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains are the youngest ministers in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, that swore in at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh Saturday.

Hayer, a mechanical engineer from Barnala, for whom the political journey started in 2011, during the Anna Hazare movement, had not imagined in his wildest dreams that he would become an MLA at 27, and a Cabinet minister at 32.

“Not at all. I had never dreamt that I would be a politician. Even after jumping into Anna movement, I had never imagined that the activism would take this shape,” he told The Indian Express after taking oath as Cabinet minister. Son of a retired SDO, who used to nag him for joining a newly formed party (Aam Aadmi Party), Hayer recalled how he left his preparations for Civil Services exam midway to join the Anna movement. “I became the member of 4-member executive body, then party spokesperson, president of the youth wing and finally an MLA. Now, I am a minister.”

“I know the road ahead is not easy. It is full of challenges. But I have not rested ever since I was elected an MLA in 2017. I have been on the move. But people have given us such a massive mandate. Look at the huge margins with which my colleagues have won. I know we have

to come true to expectations. There is not a moment to rest. We have to deliver,” he said.

Hayer had defeated Congress MLA Kewal Dhillon in 2017 election and this time Congress stalwart Pawan Bansal’s son from Barnala. His school, and family campaigned for him.

“BGS Public School, my alma mater, must have fetched me at least 15,000 votes,” Hayer said.

A former captain of the school football and cricket teams, Meet had even primary school students seeking votes for him. His father went door to door along with his three sisters to garner votes for him.

A fitness freak, Hayer plays cricket whenever he gets time, listens to music and watch movies to “keep his sanity intact.” Hayer plans to get married now. “I do not want to delay it. I have plans to get married. I could have got married earlier but last five years just flew by with not a moment to think about myself. I have been to every village, umpteen times.”

Hayer has adopted three dogs, Babar, Sultan and an Indie dog Kali. “I am in love with them. I had three dogs earlier also. But they all died. I have adopted three more now.”

For Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest MLA in the new Vidhan Sabha, who defeated Congress leader and then Assembly Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh from Anandpur Sahib, it was a dream come true to take oath as a minister. “The party is really magnanimous. It has given me so much.”

He said, “I am a student of Arvind Kejriwal politics. Together, we will catapult Punjab. The Punjab model will be talked about everywhere. We will take this model to the entire country when Arvind Kejriwal becomes the PM of the country in 2024.”

A practising lawyer in Punjab and Haryana High Court, Bains, who was also initiated into politics by Anna Hazare movement, when he became the convenor of Punjab’s AAP. He has been a part of many social organisations and founded a pan-Punjab United Youth Organisation at the age of 18.

He was in news when he took out a 300-km long Pawan Punjab March against drugs ahead of 2017 polls. After that, AAP nominated him from Sahnewal Assembly segment in the elections but he lost.

“I know the challenges are galore. I did not expect to become a minister. For now, I am just thanking people of Punjab to give us so many seats and to Arvind Kejriwal for making me the minister. He changed the politics of the country.”

“I have told Kejriwal sahib to give me the toughest portfolio. I love doing tough jobs. Although it will be a big challenge but I am mentally prepared to give my 100 per cent,” he added.

Calling himself a “bachelor”, Bains has plans to get married but not any time soon. “For now, my aim is to excel. We have to excel and make Kejriwal the Prime Minister”.