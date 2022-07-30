scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Bhagwant Mann yes to naming Khanna trauma centre after Bhagat Puran Singh

The CM said that renaming the trauma centre will be his humble tribute to noted philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh Ji, who dedicated his entire life for the well being of destitute and the needy

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 30, 2022 6:19:34 am
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave his nod for naming the trauma centre in Civil Hospital, Khanna, after renowned humanitarian Padma Shri Bhagat Puran Singh — who is also the founding father of Pingalwara, a home for sick, disabled and destitute in Amritsar.

The CM said that renaming the trauma centre will be his humble tribute to noted philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh Ji, who dedicated his entire life for the well being of destitute and the needy. In recognition to this unparalleled service, the Punjab government decided to name the trauma centre in Civil Hospital, Khanna after him, the CM was quoted saying in a government statement.

The Chief Minister said that the state is following the footsteps of the noble soul to serve humanity. Mann said that as part of this endeavour, the state government will soon dedicate 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics to people on August 15 for ensuring free treatment for the people. “Around 41 health packages and nearly 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these clinics,” Mann said.

More from Chandigarh

Likewise, the CM added, that the entire healthcare system was being revamped in Punjab for benefitting the poorest of poor and needy. Mann said that the state government is fully committed for perpetuating the glorious legacy of Bhagat Puran Singh to serve the masses selflessly and humbly.

