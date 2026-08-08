Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks 10-day parole for Beant Singh assassin Hawara, cites mother’s ill health

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday wrote to the Governor pushing for the grant of 10-day parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara, serving life term for the assassination of then chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, to enable him to meet his ailing mother. This is the first instance of a sitting chief minister in Punjab seeking parole for a convict in the assassination of a former CM.
Mann, in his letter to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, said, “Owing to her old age, the mother of Jagtar Singh Hawara is facing age-related health issues. This has resulted in deterioration of her health, which is a major cause of concern for everyone”.
The CM also referred to a petition filed by Hawara before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking parole and said the court had directed the authorities to consider his plea. “Therefore, on humanitarian grounds, I wish to request you that, keeping in view the deteriorating health of Hawara’s mother, he may kindly be granted parole for 10 days at the earliest,” Mann wrote.
The high court had last month directed authorities in Delhi’s Mandoli prison, where Hawara is lodged, to decide the parole application of the Babbar Khalsa terrorist in a time-bound manner after seeking recommendations of the Chandigarh Administration.
Just over a week back, a delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) had met the Governor, seeking his intervention in allowing Hawara to meet his ailing mother.
Hawara is serving life sentence in the case relating to the August 31, 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, who was killed along with 16 others in a bomb blast outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Hawara and co-accused Balwant Singh Rajoana were sentenced to death by the trial court in 2007. The high court in 2010 commuted Hawara’s death sentence to life imprisonment. Associated with Babbar Khalsa International, he was “appointed” a parallel Jathedar of the Akal Takht — the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs — by a Sarbat Khalsa held in 2015. The appointment, however, was disputed and was not recognised by the shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
The move by Mann assumes political significance as the demand for the release of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners who are said to have completed their sentences yet to continue to remain in jail) is being raised by Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), the outfit led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Just over a week ago, supporters of the outfit had clashed with police when they were stopped from marching to the official residence of CM Mann in Chandigarh, demanding the release of Amritpal Singh and the Bandi Singhs.
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While a senior AAP leader said noting much should be read into mann;s letter as he has made the request “on humanitarian grounds”, political observers say Hawara’s political and religious legacy carries a different weight from that of Amritpal Singh, who remains lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail where he was initially shifted after the stribgent NSA was invoked against him. Though his NSA detention ended in April this year, Punjab Police formally arrested him in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case and he continues to remain in the same jail.
“Hawara is considered a parallel Akal Takht Jathedar. There are multiple dimensions to this development. Bandi Singhs is the main agenda of Akali Dal-WPD and several other Panthic outfits including the Shiromani Akali Dal. AAP is in a running battle against the SAD over control of the SGPC,” said a political observer.
Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, an activist lawyer who has been taking up cases involving Bandi Singhs in various courts, said the move was welcome even if Hawara was released only for 10 days. “It is long overdue. It is a good step in the light of the fact that a CM is backing parole for a Bandi Singh for the first time ever,” he said.
The development also comes a day after Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering fresh speculation about a possible revival of the SAD-BJP alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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