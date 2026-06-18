After Akal Takht pronouncement, AAP claims forensic reports clear Bhagwant Mann

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Days after the Akal Takht declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “guru dokhi” and “Panth dokhi” over a controversial viral video, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday produced two forensic reports, which it claimed showed that the person in the footage was not Mann.
Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the video had been examined by two government-recognised forensic laboratories outside Punjab. He said both reports concluded that the individual appearing in the video did not match Mann.
Cheema said the forensic analysis by the labs involved 1,191 reference points, including facial recognition, frame extraction, height assessment, gait analysis, and examination of body posture, before they arrived at their conclusions.
“The reports clearly establish that the individual in the video is not Bhagwant Mann,” Cheema said, adding that the findings would now be placed before the authorities.
Cheema said an AAP delegation would meet Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, and seek an investigation into those responsible for creating and circulating the video, which the party alleged was part of a larger conspiracy to malign the Chief Minister.
From pronouncement to AAP claims
The development comes days after the controversy snowballed into a major political and religious issue.
On Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj rejected the argument that the video was AI-generated and declared Mann “guru dokhi” and “Panth dokhi” or anti-guru and opposed to the Khalsa Path. The pronouncement came shortly after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal formally announced Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Since then, the ruling party has maintained that the person seen in the video was not Mann and has accused its political opponents of orchestrating a smear campaign.
AAP leader and Mann aide Baltej Pannu alleged that the forensic findings had exposed a conspiracy.
“These two reports now prove that a fake video was prepared to defame Bhagwant Mann,” Pannu said.
Pannu claimed that the clip had initially been circulated among journalists, but they did not upload it. He alleged that the video was subsequently amplified through other channels to politically damage Mann.
Without naming specific individuals in connection with the video’s creation, Pannu targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership, alleging that political opponents were attempting to exploit religious sentiments for political gain.
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