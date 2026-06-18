After Akal Takht pronouncement, AAP claims forensic reports clear Bhagwant Mann

Last week, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj rejected the argument that the video was AI-generated and declared Mann a "Panth dokhi". (File Photo)

Days after the Akal Takht declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “guru dokhi” and “Panth dokhi” over a controversial viral video, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday produced two forensic reports, which it claimed showed that the person in the footage was not Mann.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the video had been examined by two government-recognised forensic laboratories outside Punjab. He said both reports concluded that the individual appearing in the video did not match Mann.

Cheema said the forensic analysis by the labs involved 1,191 reference points, including facial recognition, frame extraction, height assessment, gait analysis, and examination of body posture, before they arrived at their conclusions.