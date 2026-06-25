Bhagwant Mann claims man in controversial video wore mask resembling him

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought to distance himself from the controversial video purportedly showing him by claiming that the person seen in it was wearing a mask resembling him.

Addressing a press conference, Mann showed a video in which Canada-based Jagman Samra was allegedly seen holding a mask resembling the chief minister’s face. In another video presentation, Mann claimed the person appearing in the controversial clip was wearing a mask resembling him and that this was visible from the side profile of the face. He alleged that dark sunglasses had been used to conceal the person’s eyes despite the footage being shot inside a hotel room.

In an apparent climbdown from his earlier stand when he challenged the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, Mann called himself a “Nimana Sikh (humble Sikh)” on Thursday, while folding his hands and said that he would send the videos and supporting material to Akal Takht Sahib to establish that he was not the person in the video.

He said the process of getting the videos and related material to India had already been initiated. “We are investigating. Those who gave money to Samra to prepare these videos would also be exposed. We just want to investigate all this solidly. You will see that these Opposition parties, who are suddenly showing an unprecedented bonhomie, would be called out in open.”

“I have been saying all along that I was not there in that video,” Mann said, adding that he remained ready to appear before Akal Takht Sahib whenever summoned. “I respect the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib and neither had the intention nor the authority to challenge it,” he said.

Mann slams Opposition

The chief minister alleged that political opponents were using religious institutions and announcements to malign him because they could not compete with him politically. He claimed attempts were being made to tarnish his image through religion as rival parties had become politically irrelevant.

Referring to calls for his social boycott and a campaign to put up his posters with the ‘Sikh-Dokhi’ tag, Mann questioned why similar action was not taken against SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal when allegations relating to sacrilege incidents and police firing cases surfaced during the previous Akali government. He also targeted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), alleging that its leadership was functioning under political influence.

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Mann said his government had undertaken several measures concerning Sikh religious institutions and Punjab’s social welfare, including the anti-sacrilege law passed by the Punjab Assembly, removal of taxes on vehicles carrying palkis, a special Assembly session at Anandpur Sahib, and special status for three holy cities.

The chief minister accused the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal of joining hands against him because they were unable to challenge his government politically. He said all three parties had formed a common front to target him through the controversy.

Mann claimed that Opposition parties were ignoring issues of development and governance and instead focusing on a campaign to damage his image. He said people attending his village outreach programmes were more concerned about roads, electricity, water supply, employment, ponds, playgrounds and other development issues than political controversies.

Mann alleged that such material invariably surfaced around elections and was intended to influence voters.

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Physical features don’t match: Mann

Explaining that the video was fabricated, Mann said the person in the clip did not match his physical characteristics. He alleged that the individual was nearly two inches taller than him and had a different body structure, walking style and mannerisms.

He further pointed to a surgery mark on his neck from childhood, saying it was visible in old photographs and videos but absent in the controversial footage. “I had a surgery when I was five. Those who created the video overlooked this identifying feature,” he said, adding that visible lines along the face indicated that a mask had been used.

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Mann also questioned Samra’s credibility. He was the first person to release several videos claiming that the footage was of the Punjab chief minister. Mann said he had now obtained a video in which Samra was allegedly seen holding a mask resembling his face.

Mann said he had met Samra only once during his days in the People’s Party of Punjab and had no personal relationship with him. He said Samra had uploaded the video on his own TikTok account and it was later circulated by others.

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Mann alleged that Samra was a proclaimed offender who had escaped from jail before moving abroad and accused him of involvement in blackmailing activities. He further alleged that he had earlier attempted to blackmail political leaders, including then Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, during the farmers’ agitation.

‘Truth will be out’

Responding to criticism over the Gurgaon Police FIR against forensic experts who had authenticated the video as fake, Mann questioned why his government would approach a BJP-ruled state’s police force if it had anything to hide. “If we had something to hide, why would we go to Gurgaon? We could have done everything in Punjab itself,” he said.

He did not respond to a question on whether the probe should be handed over to the CBI. Mann said a Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee would take a decision on whether the MLAs will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29.

Maintaining that the truth will emerge eventually, Mann said, “We will place everything in front of the Akal Takht and the Sikh Sangat. Everything will be clear after that.”