Punjab CM Mann to receive Modi in Chandigarh, but likely to skip PM’s Jalandhar event

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi “as per the protocol” in Chandigarh on Friday but is unlikely to attend an official function in Jalandhar where the latter will lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore. Aam Aadmi Party’s lone Rajya Sabha MP from state and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, however, will attend Modi’s programme in Jalandhar.
Modi’s helicopter is expected to land at Rajindra Park in Chandigarh, located opposite the Chief Minister’s official residence. From there Modi will proceed to the PGIMER before leaving for Jalandhar.
“The Chief Minister will receive the Prime Minister at Rajindra Park and fulfil the protocol. Beyond that, however, the Chief Minister is unlikely to travel to Jalandhar,” a senior official, privy to Mann’s itinerary, said.
The Aam Aadmi Party has decided it would be politically inadvisable for Mann to share the stage with the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections, it has been learnt.
“It does not suit him politically. Apart from the PM, Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu and several other senior BJP leaders will be on the stage. How would it look if Mann shared the stage when the crowd would be hailing Modi?,” the official said.
Mann, it has been learnt, would depute a Cabinet minister to attend the Jalandhar function. If Mann wishes to raise any issue concerning Punjab with the Prime Minister, he could do so during their interaction at Rajindra Park, the source added.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar. Besides inaugurating the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, he will virtually dedicate 75 Amrit Bharat railway stations across 20 states, inaugurate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line and flag off the Sant Ravidas Express connecting Punjab with Varanasi, among other projects.
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Sources in the state government said the Ministry of Railways had formally invited the Chief Minister as part of the official protocol. “We have received the invitation. However, we do not know whether he would get time to raise any issue concerning Punjab during the programme,” a senior official said.
Even as political considerations appeared to keep Mann away from the public function, the Punjab administration remained on high alert to ensure a flawless visit by the Prime Minister.
Officials said the government was determined to avoid any situation resembling the security breach during Modi’s January 5, 2022 visit to Punjab, when the BJP accused the then Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government of failing to ensure adequate security.
On that occasion, Modi was to travel by helicopter to Ferozepur to address a rally and lay the foundation stone of development projects. Owing to inclement weather, the helicopter journey was cancelled and he proceeded by road from Bathinda. His convoy was halted for nearly 20 minutes on a flyover near Pyareana village after protesting farmers blocked the route.
The Prime Minister eventually returned to Bathinda without attending the rally, with the Union government describing the incident as a “major lapse” in security.
The episode triggered a political storm. The Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the Punjab government, while the state constituted an inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge. The Supreme Court subsequently appointed a committee headed by former judge Justice Indu Malhotra to examine the sequence of events and identify lapses in security arrangements.
The incident severely strained relations between the Centre and the then Congress government in Punjab and has since remained a reference point for security planning during high-profile visits to the state.
With that backdrop, officials said elaborate arrangements had been put in place for Friday’s visit. Chief Secretary KAP Sinha was learnt to be personally monitoring preparations and coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Railways, Punjab Police and the district administration to ensure every protocol requirement was meticulously followed.
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Senior officers, including Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav remained engaged throughout Thursday reviewing route security, crowd management, access control and contingency plans.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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