Bhagwant Mann moves resolution for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Central Service rules will be applicable to employees of Chandigarh instead of the Punjab service rules, newly-inducted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday moved a resolution during a special session of the Vidhan Sabha and reiterated Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh as its capital.

While moving the official resolution, Mann said, “Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh. Since then, a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of the state of Punjab and state of Haryana.”

He added, “Through many of its recent actions, the Centre has been trying to upset this balance. Most recently, the Centre has advertised the posts of members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board to officers of all states and the central government, whereas these posts were traditionally filled up by the officers from Punjab and Haryana.”

Mann further said, “Similarly, the Chandigarh administration has always been managed by the officers of Punjab and Haryana in the ratio of 60:40. However, recently, the Centre has posted officers from outside in Chandigarh and has introduced the Central Civil Service Rules for the employees of the Chandigarh administration, which goes completely against the understanding in the past.”

Reiterating that Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab, Mann said, “In all past precedents, whenever a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. In the past, this House has passed a number of resolutions urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.”

He further said, “To maintain harmony and taking the sentiments of the people into account, this House once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with the Centre to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. This House also requests the central government to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in our Constitution and not to take any step which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh and that of other common assets like BBMB.”

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also supported the resolution and the House passed the resolution.