Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: All yellow ceremony to be held at Bhagat Singh’s village

Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony Live: As Bhagwant Mann prepares to take oath as Punjab’s 18th Chief Minister at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked people to turn up in ‘basanti’ turbans and dupattas at a venue that prominently showcases this colour — one commonly associated with the freedom fighter.

The ‘pandal’, with yellow drapes and 50,000 chairs, has been set up on 40 acres land near the Bhagat Singh memorial in the village in Nawanshahr district. A government official said at least 4 lakh people, the expected turnout, can sit on the chairs and the ground.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.