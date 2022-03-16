scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: All yellow ceremony to be held at Bhagat Singh’s village

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony LIVE News, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony: The MLAs will be administered oath during Vidhan Sabha session on Thursday, while Mann’s cabinet will take oath Saturday at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 8:30:15 am
swearing-in ceremony live updates, Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony LIVEDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal poses for a photograph with Bhagwant Mann. (Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony Live: As Bhagwant Mann prepares to take oath as Punjab’s 18th Chief Minister at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked people to turn up in ‘basanti’ turbans and dupattas at a venue that prominently showcases this colour — one commonly associated with the freedom fighter.

The ‘pandal’, with yellow drapes and 50,000 chairs, has been set up on 40 acres land near the Bhagat Singh memorial in the village in Nawanshahr district. A government official said at least 4 lakh people, the expected turnout, can sit on the chairs and the ground.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM Live News: A party functionary said that the oath-taking ceremony was not organised at Raj Bhawan to convey a message that it was a “people’s function”; Follow this space for Latest Updates

When Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the 18th chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday, life would’ve come a full circle for the Aam Aadmi Party leader who once played an ‘aam aadmi’ on screen who took on politicians flush with money and muscle power and went on to rule the state by decimating them.

Mann will be sworn-in as CM at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) district. Led by Mann, the AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Aaam Aadmi Party, Punjab Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann celebrates in Sangrur. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he has accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister-designate and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann with effect from March 14. Mann, the MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, had submitted his resignation from the House to Birla on Monday following AAP's landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls.

