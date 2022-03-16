Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as Punjab CM: ‘Even a rooster sports a crown, those who rule win hearts’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Wednesday focussed on the past as well as the future soon after he was sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Punjab. Beginning his address by chanting Jo Bole So Nihal and Bharat Mata ki Jai, Mann said, “I will have to be born many times to repay this debt…Even a rooster sports a crown but those who rule win hearts.”

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district.

Only Mann, 48, took oath during the ceremony at the village, which was all decked up in basanti—the shade of yellow associated with the freedom fighter.

“Earlier, oath-taking ceremonies were held at palaces or the Raj Bhawan. But I chose to come here because we need to remember Bhagat Singh—not once or twice a year, but every day,” said the new Punjab Chief Minister.

As Mann thanked the large crowd gathered at Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan, he also urged people to work for transforming Punjab into a model state to stop the exodus of youth.

He said, “The AAP is fighting a battle to turn Punjab into what Bhagat Singh had dreamt of. Now we have to work hard and we will do that. With your cooperation, we will find a solution to Punjab’s problems.”

He added that the condition of schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

Mann was the star of the short ceremony that lasted for 17 minutes and was attended by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, his Delhi Cabinet and all the newly-elected 92 legislators of the party. His children, Seerat, 21, and Dilshan, 17 also attended their father’s oath-taking ceremony and were seen wearing basanti stoles.

In a brief appearance, Kejriwal came on the stage with Mann, greeted the audience with folded hands and then sat with his Delhi colleagues. He did not address the gathering.

Meanwhile, congratulating Mann, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state’s growth.

“Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people,” Modi tweeted.

(With ENS and agency inputs)