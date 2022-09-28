scorecardresearch
Bhagwant Mann tables trust motion: AAP MLAs not for sale

AAP had recently claimed that the BJP, under its "Operation Lotus", had approached at least 10 of its MLAs with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the government.

Punjab CM Mann in the House. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Stating that AAP MLAs were not available for sale, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday moved a confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha, days after Governor Banwarilal Purohit had withdrawn his assent to hold a day-long special sitting of the House citing that rules don’t allow calling a session for tabling only a trust motion. The voting on the confidence motion will be held on October 3, the concluding day of the session.

Mann tabled the confidence motion in the absence of the main Opposition Congress members, who were earlier named and suspended by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for protesting in the House, and the two BJP members who had walked out of the House in protest against not being invited to business advisory committee meeting. Only three members of the SAD and one of its ally BSP were present.

AAP had recently claimed that the BJP, under its “Operation Lotus”, had approached at least 10 of its MLAs with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the government. The Governor, who had withdrawn permission to hold a special session on September 22 to bring a confidence motion only, had approved the government’s request to convene the House on Tuesday after it informed him that issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be taken up.

