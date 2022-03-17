‘New anti-mafia era in Punjab’: A day after resigning as PCC chief, Sidhu praises CM Bhagwant Mann

A day after resigning as Punjab Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed Punjab’s new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating that he would unfurl “a new anti-Mafia era” in the state. Mann took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects…Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti–Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations…hope he rises to the occasion , brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro – people policies … best always,” Sidhu tweeted on Thursday.

After a tumultuous eight-month stint, Sidhu stepped down from the post of the Punjab Congress Committee chief on Wednesday, after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked state unit chiefs of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to resign following the defeat in assembly polls. “As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu had faced criticism after he said the people of the state had taken a “good decision” and “laid a new foundation” following the AAP’s victory in the state. “This politics was for change. I congratulate the people of Punjab who have taken a very good decision, changed the traditional system and laid a new foundation….I am saying they (people) have done ‘badlaav’ (change). Its (mandate) should be accepted humbly because people’s voice is the voice of God,” he had said.