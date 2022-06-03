scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Live Updates: Ahead of Bhagwant Mann’s visit, AAP MLA forced to turn back from Sidhu Moosewala’s village

Live Updates: The security arrangements ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Moosa village sparked protests

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
June 3, 2022 9:50:55 am
Youngsters with the posters having pictures of Deep Sidhu, Kabaddi player Sandeep Ambian and Sidhu Moosewala during the last journey of Moosewala at village Moosa in Mansa. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Villagers Friday protested over the security arrangements at the Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s house.

Local AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali also faced the anger of the people. He had to return back from the village after apologising to the villagers for the problems they faced due to the security arrangements. He was supposed to accompany the Punjab CM during his visit.

The Punjab Police turned the village into a fortress, restricting all the movements inside the village. This sparked protests by the villagers who raised slogans against the Punjab government and Chief Minister.

Punjab Police tightens security ahead of Bhagwant Mann to visit Sidhu Moosewala's village, sparks protest; Follow latest updates here

Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight (File)

Days after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Punjab says will restore security of 424 VVIPs from June 7

The Punjab government has decided to restore the security of all the 424 people whose security had been withdrawn as per a notification dated May 26. The decision, coming close on the heels of the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was among the protectees whose security was withdrawn, was intimated by the government to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday.

The security will be restored from June 7.

The state also submitted a report in a sealed cover, as directed by the court during the previous hearing to determine whether the withdrawal / down-gradation / de-categorization of security of the beneficiaries was done on the basis of objective data.

