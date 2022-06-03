Live Updates: Ahead of Bhagwant Mann’s visit, AAP MLA forced to turn back from Sidhu Moosewala’s village

Youngsters with the posters having pictures of Deep Sidhu, Kabaddi player Sandeep Ambian and Sidhu Moosewala during the last journey of Moosewala at village Moosa in Mansa. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Villagers Friday protested over the security arrangements at the Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s house.

Local AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali also faced the anger of the people. He had to return back from the village after apologising to the villagers for the problems they faced due to the security arrangements. He was supposed to accompany the Punjab CM during his visit.

The Punjab Police turned the village into a fortress, restricting all the movements inside the village. This sparked protests by the villagers who raised slogans against the Punjab government and Chief Minister.