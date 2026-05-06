Bhagwant Mann begins statewide Shukrana Yatra after passage of anti-sacrilege law

Bhagwant Mann's Shukrana Yatra will conclude on May 9 with a tour of Shri Fatehgarh Sahib via Sangrur, Samana, and Patiala. (File Photo)

Days after an anti-sacrilege law was passed in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will embark on a four-day ‘Shukrana Yatra’ across the state, starting Wednesday, blending religious visits with a clear political message.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has presented the yatra as a ‘thanksgiving’ after passing the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which proposes strict punishment for sacrilege.

The yatra will begin from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and end at Shri Fatehgarh Sahib on May 9. Over four days, Mann will travel through several districts, including Ropar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala, meeting people and offering prayers at key religious sites.