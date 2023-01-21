Mann launches ‘Schools of Eminence’ project, says ‘re-imagining education’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday launched the Schools of Eminence, saying the project as a “revolutionary” step in ensuring a golden future for the students and also a giant leap towards making state a real frontrunner in education.

The government has earmarked a budget of Rs 200 crore for the project, under which 117 state-run schools in 23 districts will be upgraded with a special emphasis on classes 9 to 12. The project, an official said aims at reimagining education in state-run schools envisioning holistic development of students and preparing them to be responsible citizens. Besides career-related counselling, innovative teaching practices will be followed and guidance for professional exams will also be provided to students.

The project is based on five pillars — state-of-the-art infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports and co-curricular activities and community engagement, the official added.

Addressing the gathering after launching the project in Mohali, Mann said the Schools of Eminence are being set up to cherish the aspirations of the freedom fighters and will groom students for futuristic needs while helping Punjab emerge as a role model in the education sector.

“The day is not far when these government schools will provide a better education than the private schools. Such schools have already revolutionised the education sector in Delhi. Now it is the turn of Punjab where this model will be implemented successfully,” Mann said.

He announced that these 117 schools will be named after martyrs and national leaders.

Describing teachers as nation builders, Mann said they have to play a pivotal role in bringing qualitative change in the education sector. About his government’s decision to send 36 teachers to Singapore for training, he said it will help them learn the advanced practices prevailing around the globe.

He alleged the previous governments ignored the education sector in Punjab and that several students were forced to leave their education in between. He said previous governments showed Punjab as a front runner and a top ranking state in education only on paper.

“Those leaders wanted to give a push to their political career while compromising with the future of the students from weaker and underprivileged sections of society. Due to regressive policies of these leaders, the state lagged in fields of health and education thereby jeopardising the progress of youth,” Mann alleged.