Bhagwant Mann says AAP MLAs will appear before Akal Takht, submit written response

The chief minister said that his government’s focus remains on governance and development. (File Photo)

Flanked by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sunday announced in Amritsar that party MLAs and ministers will appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday in connection with the summoning over the anti-sacrilege act passed by the government earlier this year.

“We consider the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib to be paramount,” the CM said, adding that the party’s MLAs and ministers will submit their positions in writing at the Takht and will speak to the media after the Takht’s proceedings conclude.

Facing a boycott call from the Akal Takht over an objectionable video allegedly featuring him, Mann also announced that he will send a fresh letter to the Jathedar stating that the person shown in the video is not him but someone wearing a silicone mask resembling him.