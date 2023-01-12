scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Mann visits family of slain cop, gives them cheques for Rs 2 crore

The CM assured all help to the family in future too.

He also announced construction of a stadium and naming of a road after the constable. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Mann visits family of slain cop, gives them cheques for Rs 2 crore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday met the family of Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, who was killed in cross-firing between police and criminals recently, and handed them over cheques for Rs 2 crore — Rs 1 crore ex gratia by the state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance by HDFC bank to the family.

He also announced construction of a stadium and naming of a road after the constable.

The stadium will have an ultra modern athletic track. He expressed hope that the youth of the region will judiciously use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and armed forces.

The CM assured all help to the family in future too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

Mann, who visited the native village of the deceased cop in Gurdaspur district, said the constable had attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara.

More from Chandigarh

The CM hoped that this healing touch of the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on the one hand and securing their future on the other.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 00:37 IST
Next Story

Leader meets retd. professor whose study on drugs he had misquoted in ’12

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close