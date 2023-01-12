Mann visits family of slain cop, gives them cheques for Rs 2 crore

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday met the family of Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, who was killed in cross-firing between police and criminals recently, and handed them over cheques for Rs 2 crore — Rs 1 crore ex gratia by the state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance by HDFC bank to the family.

He also announced construction of a stadium and naming of a road after the constable.

The stadium will have an ultra modern athletic track. He expressed hope that the youth of the region will judiciously use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and armed forces.

The CM assured all help to the family in future too.

Mann, who visited the native village of the deceased cop in Gurdaspur district, said the constable had attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara.

The CM hoped that this healing touch of the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on the one hand and securing their future on the other.