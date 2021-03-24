Bhagwant Mann releases statement before House panel, dares Harsimrat to come clean

Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday presented the statement made by him in the Parliamentary Committee against farm laws and accused opposition parties of trying to create confusion among the people by spreading lies about AAP. (Express Photo)

Claiming to puncture the Opposition’s false propaganda, Sangrur MP and president of the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday presented the statement made by him in the Parliamentary Committee against farm laws and accused opposition parties of trying to create confusion among the people by spreading lies about AAP. Making public minutes of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Mann challenged former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to now make public the statements made by them in the Cabinet meeting and high-powered committee, respectively on the controversial farm laws.

The Parliamentary Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution had recently submitted a report to the Centre recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities Act, 2020. It is one of the three agriculture laws that is being opposed by farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders.

Mann said that the proposal put forward by the government in these laws would give impetus to hoarding, adding that removing onions and tomatoes from essential commodities list will make life difficult for the poor. He added that with the implementation of this Act hoarders would stockpile goods and later sell them at exorbitant prices.

Mann said that he raised the issue in the meeting of the standing committee that Punjab was producing a large quantity of potatoes and farmers could not afford to keep potatoes in cold stores. He said that after this, the hoarders sell the potatoes at higher prices when there is a shortage of potatoes.

Challenging Harsimrat Kaur, Mann said , “Now she should also make public proceedings of the meeting of June 5, 2020”.

Mann said that Congress and Akali Dal were in turmoil and “to discredit the Aam Aadmi Party, the opposition parties are therefore engaged in spreading false propaganda.”