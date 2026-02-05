Bhagwant Mann’s swipe at Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief sparks political storm, exposes unease within AAP

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded that AAP clarify whether CM Bhagwant Mann’s remarks reflected AAP’s official stand or his personal opinion.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 01:57 PM IST
rssbOn Tuesday, Mann appeared to take a veiled swipe at Dhillon by describing him as a “visitor to an undertrial acting as a judge.” (Photo: rssb.org/PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s veiled attack on the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, days after he accused Rasokhana Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib Gurdwara in Banga of possessing unauthorised saroops (copies of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib), has placed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at odds with religious institutions in the state.

On Tuesday, Mann appeared to take a veiled swipe at Dhillon by describing him as a “visitor to an undertrial acting as a judge.” Mann’s remark, posted on X, came a day after Dhillon met Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia at Nabha jail and termed the charges against him “false and baseless”.

Without naming Dhillon, Mann wrote that only God could save the courts when visitors to an undertrial start acting as judges. After his meeting with Majithia, the second in a little over four months, Dhillon said he had discussed “certain matters like friends do”. “I cannot divulge everything in public, but the cases against him are false,” he added. When asked whether Majithia was being framed, Dhillon declined to comment, saying it would not be “in my dignity” to speculate.

In January, Mann had accused Rasokhana Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib Gurdwara of possessing 169 “unauthorised” saroops, claiming that 139 of them lacked proper records and were linked to the 328 saroops missing from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The remarks triggered a backlash within the party. Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who also chairs the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation, or CONWARE, resigned from the post in protest. The issue was eventually defused after the intervention of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Education Minister Harjot Bains and Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, who visited the gurdwara and said there was no issue related to the saroops. The matter then died down.

Cause for concern

Even as the party was still grappling with concerns that taking on religious institutions could hurt it electorally, Mann’s remarks on Dhillon have opened another front. Radha Soami Satsang Beas wields considerable influence among voters, prompting fresh unease within AAP ranks.

Sources said Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian was in touch with Dhillon. “Mundian is handling the issue. He is in touch with Baba ji. There is a feeling in AAP that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the episode. We are trying to find a middle path,” said an AAP leader, requesting anonymity.

Story continues below this ad

An hour after Dhillon met Majithia on Monday, the Supreme Court granted the SAD leader bail, paving the way for his release after seven months in jail. Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in June last year in a disproportionate assets case allegedly linked to laundering nearly Rs 540 crore of drug money. He was released on bail on Tuesday. Majithia is a close relative of the Dera chief.

Amid the controversy, state AAP president Aman Arora appeared to distance the party from Mann’s remarks. “It was his private visit. Baba ji is honourable for me. I cannot raise questions on his statement or decision. I do not have that standing. We do not need to politicise it,” he said on Tuesday.

Cheema also downplayed the issue. “Anybody can go to meet anyone in jail if they are relatives. There is no controversy. The matter is sub judice,” he said, while reiterating that Majithia had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and would be punished as per the law.

Political storm triggered

BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal reacted to Mann’s post, saying on Instagram, “Excess of everything is bad. Now you have even started schooling spiritual leaders? Baba Gurinder Singh Ji is the nucleus of faith for millions.”

Story continues below this ad

SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler described the post as “distressing,” saying it directly challenged constitutional values and sacred institutions.

BJP leader Ravneet Bittu said the chief minister “has not shed his stage habit” and “thinks he can cross all limits.”

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded that AAP clarify whether Mann’s remarks reflected the party’s official stand or his personal opinion. In a social media post, Bajwa said he was deeply pained by the comment, which he claimed had hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of followers in India and abroad. He said such remarks were alien to Punjab’s cultural and spiritual ethos, where saints and spiritual leaders have traditionally been held in high regard.

The AAP is also worried about Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and meeting its head Sant Niranjan Dass. The dera holds influence among the Ravidassia Dalit community.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement