‘God save the courts’: CM Bhagwant Mann launches a veiled attack on Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief

A day after Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, said charges against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia were “false and baseless” after meeting him at Nabha jail, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday launched a veiled attack at the spiritual leader.

Without naming Dhillon, Mann wrote on X that God only can save the courts, when visitors (to an undertrial) become a judge, and called him a “visitor to an under-trial acting as a judge”.

After meeting Majithia, his second in a little over four months, Dhillon said he discussed “certain matters with him like friends do”. “I cannot divulge everything in public, but the cases against him are false,” he added.