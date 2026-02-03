‘God save the courts’: CM Bhagwant Mann launches a veiled attack on Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's post.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
Feb 3, 2026
bhagwant mannThe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal called the Chief Minister's cryptic post remarkable. (File image)
A day after Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, said charges against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia were “false and baseless” after meeting him at Nabha jail, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday launched a veiled attack at the spiritual leader.

Without naming Dhillon, Mann wrote on X that God only can save the courts, when visitors (to an undertrial) become a judge, and called him a “visitor to an under-trial acting as a judge”.

After meeting Majithia, his second in a little over four months, Dhillon said he discussed “certain matters with him like friends do”. “I cannot divulge everything in public, but the cases against him are false,” he added.

When asked if Majithia was being framed, Dhillon refused to comment, saying it “would not be in my dignity” to speculate.

Just an hour after Dhillon met Majithia, the Supreme Court granted him bail, paving the way for his release from jail after seven months. Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in June last year in connection with a disproportionate assets case allegedly linked to the laundering of nearly Rs 540 crore of drug money.

Majithia is a close relative of the Dera chief. His meeting and statement are being watched closely, as the Dera holds significant influence among voters in the state, given its large number of followers.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal called the Chief Minister’s cryptic post remarkable.

BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal wrote on his Instagram account, “Excess of everything is bad. Now you have even started schooling the spiritual leaders? Baba Gurinder Singh Ji, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, is the nucleus of faith for millions of people, but who will explain this to you now?

Akali Dal chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler said Mann’s post was “distressing”. “It directly challenges the Constitution of India and our sacred institutions.”

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express' Punjab bureau.

