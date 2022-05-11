Bhagwant Mann: Punjab’s social fibre very strong, anti-national elements won’t succeed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday promised “strictest” punishment to those who tried to spoil the atmosphere in the state by attacking the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and highlighted that “some arrests” have been made in the case.

Mann, who held a meeting with DGP V K Bhawra and top officials of the Intelligence Wing, also sought a report on the incident.

“Some anti-national elements keep at it. But the social fibre is very strong in Punjab. Such elements will not succeed. I have had a meeting with DGP Bhawra and Intelligence officers. We are getting to the roots. Some people have been arrested and some more will be arrested. Whosoever has tried to threaten peace in Punjab will not be spared. His coming generations would remember the punishment. The Police officers are at it. There will be a breakthrough soon,” said Mann.

Others who attended the meeting include Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venu Prasad, ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke and ADGP

Intelligence SS Srivastva.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha dubbed the incident as an act of cowardice and said, “Explosion in Mohali is an act of cowardice by those powers who want to disrupt the hard-earned peace of the state. Punjab government will not spare those involved and strongest possible action will be taken”

Another AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said the attack was despicable. “I strongly condemn this vicious attack…not a single culprit should be spared,” said Pathak in a tweet.